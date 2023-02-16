RCMP commissioner retiring 2 weeks before release of N.S. shooting inquiry recommendations

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will work her last day as Canada’s top Mountie two weeks before the commission examining the worst mass shooting in Canadian history makes its recommendations public.

The Mass Casualty Commission’s recommendations will likely include steps for the RCMP to take in the aftermath of its highly criticized handling of the April 2020 Nova Scotia tragedy.

Gabriel Wortman killed 22 people, including a pregnant mother, during his deadly rampage, which began in the small community of Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020 and continued the following Sunday morning. During the killings, he was disguised as a Mountie in uniformand drove a mock RCMP cruiser before being shot and killed by police after an extensive manhunt.

The commission has said its final report will be released publicly on March 31. Lucki announced Wednesday that her final day on the job will be March 17.

The lawyer representing the family of Joy and Peter Bond, who were killed in their home that Saturday night, says the RCMP’s failings during the tragedy occurred under Lucki’s tenure. The Bonds’ sons waited two days before the RCMP confirmed their deaths after Harry Bond drove to Portapique to get answers.

Joshua Bryson says both he and the Bond family were “very disappointed” in Lucki’s performance as commissioner.

“(And) what became apparent to us was a lack of awareness of what actually transpired during this mass casualty event, and this is even two years post, as evidenced by her commission evidence in terms of what went wrong and what substantive changes were put in place so that we could respond more effectively to the next critical incident,” says Bryson.

“We were certainly extremely disappointed with the disconnect between the top brass and what had occurred in Portapique in 2020. We were let down by the RCMP’s reaction to this mass casualty event,” he adds.

“I think it’s time for her to go for the organization to move forward,” says Chris Lewis, former commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police and CTV’s public safety analyst.

“She’s a wonderful person, but the last couple years have been really difficult for her,” he adds, citing scathing criticism of the RCMP’s handling of both the Nova Scotia tragedy and the so-called Freedom Convoy in Ottawa last year.

Lewis says Lucki was “thrown under the bus” by the federal government after questions of political interference were raised after internal RCMP notes surfaced at the Mass Casualty Commission. The notes suggested Lucki wanted details about the gunman’s illegal firearms released to the public shortly after the tragedy due to political pressure. Both Lucki and then-Public Safety Minister Bill Blair denied any political interference in the matter.

As for the timing of Lucki’s retirement, Lewis says he would have done it differently.

“It’s a personal decision, (but) I at the same time would have probably stayed to see that through,” he says. “From a leadership perspective, somebody’s got to carry the ball on behalf of the organization when that happens, and I think it should have been the commissioner of the day.”