New Brunswick’s Green Party commits to rural service restoration

New Brunswick’s Green Party leader David Coon announced his commitment to restore services cut by previous Liberal and Conservative governments to rural parts of the province on Saturday.

Coon said he intends to return court services to Charlotte County and the Acadian peninsula if elected. The move will ensure residents have timely access to justice in their communities without tying up police services said a Green Party news release.

“Local mayors have told me about the serious impact this has on local policing and on the families involved,” said Coon. “The cuts of the Gallant Liberals and Higgs Conservatives to court services in rural communities like St. Stephen and Tracadie not only have local impacts, but are straining the justice system in our cities.”

The Green Party also said they would address the infrastructural needs of the province’s six island communities in the release. Coon advocated for year-round ferry services connecting Campobello Island through Deer Island ferry landing and a safe bridge to the mainland at Shippagan for the islands of Lameque and Miscou.

“Part of improving services for rural residents is ensuring those living on our islands have good and reliable connections to the mainland,” said Coon.

