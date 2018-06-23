

Halifax District RCMP are investigating the theft of two generators that were stolen from a worksite in Queensland, N.S.

RCMP say the generators were stolen between 7 p.m. on June 22 and 6 a.m. on June 23.

The generators were stolen from Conrads Rd. in Queensland, where they were being used to repair the road which suffered damage from a storm this past spring. Both generators were heavily secured with chains at the time of the theft.

The two 2000 watt Honda generators are described as red and black in colour, with Hertz Rental stickers on the side. They were both secured at either end of the road construction.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.