Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a major house fire in Chester, N.S.

Officers say at 12:25 a.m. they were called to a house fire on Victoria St. in Chester.

All of the occupants of the home were able to escape before the home became fully engulfed. Police say the residence is 'a complete loss'.

At least one nearby home was evacuated due to the risk of the fire spreading.

RCMP and fire investigators remain on scene and continue to investigate to determine the fire's cause.