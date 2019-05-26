

CTV Atlantic





Codiac RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a Moncton convenience store on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the Needs convenience store on Mountain Road around 11 a.m. Sunday.

They say a woman entered the store, demanded money and cigarettes and fled with both items.

The K9 unit was called to the scene, but police were unable to locate the suspect.

The woman was described as in her 20’s or early 30’s, 5’5” with a thin build. She was carrying a light colored bag with pictures of owls on it and had rings on her left hand. The suspect was wearing blue jeans and black jacket with fur around the hood.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.