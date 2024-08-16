RCMP investigating after Sydney man killed in motorcycle crash

The RCMP is investigating after a 62-year-old Sydney man was killed in a motorcycle crash near St. Peter’s on Thursday.

According to the RCMP, emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash just after 2:30 p.m. on Hwy.4, near Lynche River.

Authorities said the Harley-Davidson was travelling eastbound before the leaving the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Highway 4 was partially closed for several hours but has since reopened. The RCMP is investigating the cause of the crash.