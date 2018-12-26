

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick Mounties are investigating the death of a 52-year-old woman as a homicide.

Police say they were called about a dispute at a residence on Schoodic Street in St. Stephen, N.B., at 11:10 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

“When police arrived they found a 52-year-old woman from St. Stephen deceased and a 55-year-old man from Little Ridge, N.B., unresponsive,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say the man was taken to hospital where he remains with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP's Major Crime Unit along with West District RCMP are investigating, but have yet to make any arrests. Police say they do not believe the incident was random.

“An autopsy is scheduled to assist police in the investigation and to help determine the cause of death,” the RCMP said.