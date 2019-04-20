Featured
RCMP investigating reported shots fired in North Preston
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a vehicle in North Preston on Friday.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 2:10PM ADT
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a vehicle in North Preston on Friday evening.
Police say at approximately 10:23 p.m. Friday evening, a motorist called to report his vehicle was shot at as he traveled along Clarence Street in North Preston.
The driver was alone in the vehicle and was not injured.
Police are investigating the incident and canvassing the area for more information.