RCMP investigating suspected arson in Bible Hill, N.S.

RCMP is investigating an early Sunday morning house fire in Bible Hill, N.S., as suspected arson.

Colchester District RCMP along with emergency and fire crews were called to a house fire on Pictou Road at about 2:30 a.m, according to a news release from the RCMP.

All the occupants of the home escaped safely, RCMP learned upon arrival. Firefighters put the fire out. RCMP investigated the scene and suspect arson caused the fire, police say.

At about the same time, an RCMP officer saw a vehicle travelling the wrong way along N.S. Highway 104, near the highway 102 exit, north of Truro. The 2008 Honda Accord had a GJU921 N.S. license plate, the news release says, and police later found the abandoned vehicle on the side of the highway.

Police say no one was located in the area of the vehicle.

Police searched the car and found items they believe are related to the suspected arson in Bible Hill, N.S. Police seized the car and plan to conduct a forensic exam of the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with any information related to the ongoing investigation to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

