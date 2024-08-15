RCMP investigating suspicious fire in Belliveau’s Cove, N.S.

Meteghan RCMP says they are investigating a suspicious structure fire in Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., on Thursday.

RCMP say they responded alongside fire services to the fire at a building on public grounds in Belliveau’s Cove just after midnight. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the bathroom area, which had significant damage afterwards.

Police say there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.

After some investigation, police have deemed the fire suspicious in nature, and say it may have started on the outside of the building. It’s believed that at least two people were near the building when the fire began and may be witnesses.

At this time, police say investigators have no information that the incident is related to any previous suspicious fires in the area.

RCMP is asking for anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the fire, to contact them at 902-645-2326, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

