RCMP investigating 'suspicious incidents' of women being followed by men in HRM

The RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest following two suspicious incidents that happened in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person near Cow Bay Road and Samuel Danial Drive in Eastern Passage, N.S., around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to RCMP, an 18-year-old woman was approached by a man on a transit bus who asked for her phone number and address, before following her when she got off the bus.

Police describe the man as Black and in his 30s. He was wearing black jeans and a blue hoodie at the time of the incident.

Around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person near Ashgrove Avenue and Cole Harbour Road in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police say they learned a 67-year-old woman had exited the transit bus and was followed by a man who was also on the bus. The force says the woman was able to evade the man by entering a business.

Police describe this person of interest as a Black man in his 30s with spiky black hair. He was wearing khaki pants and a yellow vest at the time of the incident.

Police currently don't have information to indicate whether the men described are the same person or if the incidents are related.

Police are asking anyone with video footage or information on the incidents to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

