Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has decided that a member of the RCMP will not be charged with sexual assault.

A woman contacted SIRT in December 2018 about a series of alleged sexual assaults by a male member of the RCMP.

The woman also alleged that a female acquaintance had also been sexually assaulted several times by the officer, but these occurred before the creation of SIRT and so was outside their jurisdiction.

As part of the investigation, SIRT interviewed the complainant, the woman’s acquaintance, and the Mountie.

“The evidence gathered in this investigation establishes that there are no reasonable and probable grounds to conclude that the (officer) committed a sexual assault,” SIRT director Felix Cacchione said in a news release.

The full report is available at http://sirt.novascotia.ca