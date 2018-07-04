

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are investigating a complaint that a man "forcibly dragged" a woman into a vehicle and then drove off with her in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police say the incident was reported on Flying Could Drive just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Gregory Drive.

Police haven’t been able to locate the vehicle, the man, or the woman.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s. He is roughly five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten inches tall, with a thin build.

The victim is described as a white woman between the ages of 18 and 20. She has blonde hair and was wearing a white tank top.

The vehicle is dark in colour and has four doors, along with brake lights that light up the back of the car. It could be a Dodge Charger or Dodge Dart.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.