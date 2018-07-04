

The RCMP has released a new photo of a missing man as they continue to scour an area of Cape Breton.

Colin Joseph Beaton was last seen leaving a cottage in Harbourview, N.S., at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police have issued a new photo of 31-year-old Beaton in the hopes that someone may recognize him.

While Beaton is wearing glasses in the photo, police say he wasn’t wearing them when he was last seen. Police say Beaton has difficulty seeing without his glasses and he may be disoriented.

The RCMP and a number of ground search and rescue teams have been searching near Port Hood for Beaton since he was reported missing. An RCMP underwater recovery team is assisting in the search, along with air and ATV resources.

Beaton is the cousin of Allan MacMaster, the Progressive Conservative MLA for Inverness. MacMaster told CTV Atlantic that Beaton isn’t dangerous, but he does have a history of mental health issues, and may be in a vulnerable state.

MacMaster said they believe Beaton may be travelling south along the coast, between Port Hood and Judique, and the family is asking residents to check their properties and vehicles and keep an eye out.

Beaton is described as a white male with red hair. He is five-foot-eleven inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans, and rubber boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Inverness RCMP or Crime Stoppers.