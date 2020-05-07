HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating 49-year-old Michael Leo Brown, who has been missing from Tantallon, N.S. since May 2.

Michael Leo Brown is described as a white male, 5-foot-6 and 155 lbs. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.