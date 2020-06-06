Advertisement
RCMP searching for 'dangerous' escaped prisoner in Pictou County
Police say Kevin Edward Clarke-McNeil, 33, is believed to be on foot and may be trying to travel to Halifax.
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are advising people to stay away from the Coalburn and Priestville area after a prisoner described as "dangerous" escaped the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility Friday evening.
A tweet from RCMP late Friday night states that he was incarcerated for serious criminal charges, including attempted murder, and is considered dangerous.
Police say anyone who sees Clarke-McNeil should not contact or approach him, but call 911.
Clarke-McNeil is described as white, five-foot-eight and 200 pounds, and has long brown curly hair and a large beard. He has tattoos on both upper arms.
Police say he was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, and no shirt.
"Any person who has knowledge of Mr. Clarke-McNeil's should call 911 or local law enforcement," the Nova Scotia Department of Justice said in a news release.
"Clarke-McNeil is originally from Ontario and was on remand at the facility on several charges, including attempted murder, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer," said the news release.
He has been in custody at the jail since December.
"Correctional Services will conduct a full review of this incident," the Department of Justice release said.
This is a developing story, more to come.