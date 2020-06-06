HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are advising people to stay away from the Coalburn and Priestville area after a prisoner described as "dangerous" escaped the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility Friday evening.

Police say Kevin Edward Clarke-McNeil, 33, is believed to be on foot and may be trying to travel to Halifax.

A tweet from RCMP late Friday night states that he was incarcerated for serious criminal charges, including attempted murder, and is considered dangerous.

DON’T approach. Call 911. Police presence in #Coalburn & #Priestville for escaped prisoner fr NE NS Correctional Facility, Kevin Clarke-McNeil. Please stay away from area. White, 33YO, 5’8, brown curly hair, large beard. Last seen in green t-shirt, grey jogging pants. #Pictou pic.twitter.com/5NwIz5VxKs — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) June 6, 2020

Police say anyone who sees Clarke-McNeil should not contact or approach him, but call 911.

Clarke-McNeil is described as white, five-foot-eight and 200 pounds, and has long brown curly hair and a large beard. He has tattoos on both upper arms.

Police say he was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, and no shirt.

"Any person who has knowledge of Mr. Clarke-McNeil's should call 911 or local law enforcement," the Nova Scotia Department of Justice said in a news release.

"Clarke-McNeil is originally from Ontario and was on remand at the facility on several charges, including attempted murder, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer," said the news release.

He has been in custody at the jail since December.

"Correctional Services will conduct a full review of this incident," the Department of Justice release said.

RCMP are warning the public about a prisoner that escaped the Northeast Nova Correctional Facility this evening. Kevin Clarke-McNeil escaped at approximately 8:43 pm, and police say he may be attempting to return to the Halifax area and is thought to be on foot pic.twitter.com/NXdvZBXvWZ — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) June 6, 2020

This is a developing story, more to come.