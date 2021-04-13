HALIFAX -- RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects connected to a break, enter, and theft that happened at a residence in Nerepis, N.B., in February.

According to the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP, the incident happened on Feb. 26 on Nerepis Road around 4:30 p.m. Police say the individuals returned to the residence the following day at approximately 9 p.m.

On Tuesday, RCMP released surveillance video photos of the individuals and are hoping information from the public may help identify the suspects or provide additional information to help the investigation.

Police describe the first suspect as a man with a thin build and a tattoo over his left cheekbone. At the time of the incident, he had a stubble beard, and was wearing a facemask, a baseball cap, a hooded sweater, sweatpants, and brown shoes.

The second suspect is described as a man with a heavier build. At the time of the incident, police say he had a thick black stubble beard, and was wearing a facemask, a baseball cap, a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Police provided a list of some of the items that were stolen, which include:

solid oak Harley Davidson sign measuring five feet wide (152 centimetres) by three and a half feet tall (110 centimetres)

85 inch (216 centimetres) Sony Smart TV

Sony surround sound system

PlayStation 4 console and various games

Nintendo Switch console and various games

Two air pistols

Several power tools

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about incident, or who may recognize the individuals is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP or Crime Stoppers.