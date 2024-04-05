RCMP seek shooting information after replica handgun fired at youth

RCMP are searching for information after a replica firearm was allegedly fired at a youth in Middle Sackville.

Police say they learned of the incident on Wednesday. It is alleged a male youth was walking along Millwood Drive near Beaverbank Cross Road around 3:35 p.m. when he was fired upon from a moving vehicle by what police call a “BB gun or airsoft replica handgun.”

The youth was not hit by any of the projectiles.

The vehicle was described as an older grey rusted sedan with silver rims. The driver was described by police as a white male youth, and the passenger, who fired the weapon, was described as a Black male youth.

Anyone who has any information or video of the incident is asked by police to contact them at 902-490-5020, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.