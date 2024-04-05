ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • RCMP seek shooting information after replica handgun fired at youth

    An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo.
    Share

    RCMP are searching for information after a replica firearm was allegedly fired at a youth in Middle Sackville.

    Police say they learned of the incident on Wednesday. It is alleged a male youth was walking along Millwood Drive near Beaverbank Cross Road around 3:35 p.m. when he was fired upon from a moving vehicle by what police call a “BB gun or airsoft replica handgun.”

    The youth was not hit by any of the projectiles.

    The vehicle was described as an older grey rusted sedan with silver rims. The driver was described by police as a white male youth, and the passenger, who fired the weapon, was described as a Black male youth.

    Anyone who has any information or video of the incident is asked by police to contact them at 902-490-5020, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible

    An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News