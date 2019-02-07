

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are looking for a suspect after a drive-by shooting in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police say two cars were travelling at a high rate of speed on Circassion Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday when the passenger in one of the vehicles allegedly fired a rifle at the second vehicle.

No injuries or property damage has been reported.

Police say the vehicle from which the shots were allegedly fired was a gold, beige or brown car with tinted windows.

The man who was allegedly seen firing the gun is described as a black male with a light complexion. There is no description of the driver.

The second vehicle is described as a white or silver four-door car.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the RCMP.