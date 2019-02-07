Featured
RCMP seek suspect after shots fired at vehicle in Cole Harbour
The RCMP respond to a drive-by shooting in Cole Harbour, N.S. on Feb. 6, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 12:15PM AST
The RCMP are looking for a suspect after a drive-by shooting in Cole Harbour, N.S.
Police say two cars were travelling at a high rate of speed on Circassion Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday when the passenger in one of the vehicles allegedly fired a rifle at the second vehicle.
No injuries or property damage has been reported.
Police say the vehicle from which the shots were allegedly fired was a gold, beige or brown car with tinted windows.
The man who was allegedly seen firing the gun is described as a black male with a light complexion. There is no description of the driver.
The second vehicle is described as a white or silver four-door car.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the RCMP.