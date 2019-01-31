Three people are in hospital and police are looking for a fourth after an altercation in Moncton.

The RCMP responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Argyle Street around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found three men who had been injured. They were taken to hospital.

Police say a fourth man was seen running from the scene.

There was a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood late Wednesday evening and Thursday morning as officers combed the area and cordoned off two homes with tape.

“I looked down the street and there were several cars down there and then a couple more came down and I saw police starting to walk around the neighbourhood carrying long guns,” said resident Ed Moore.

Police have released few details about the incident, but say there is no threat to public safety.