

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating reports of two suspicious individuals soliciting door to door on behalf of a local charity.

The suspects are described as a white male, approximately 5’7” with dark hair, and a female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Citizens are advised to ask for credentials of anyone going door to door before committing to make a donation, purchase, or enter into a contract of any kind.

In Nova Scotia, individuals selling goods and services are required to carry an ID card that identifies the company they represent. Police advise everyone to be extra cautious when dealing with any kind of solicitation and always verify identification.