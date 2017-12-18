

CTV Atlantic





Following his relatively brief tenure leading Saint John Police, Chief John Bates was drawing praise on Monday, even from union leaders.

"He was a breath of fresh air when he walked in the building. He was walking around the building speaking to the officers, getting their input," says Dean Secord, president of the New Brunswick Police Association.

Bates’s resignation comes just days after city council cut the police budget by $1.25 million.

"The unnecessary cut of the $1.25 million by Mayor Darling and the majority of council left the chief no choice but to eliminate the street crime, community policing and traffic units," says Secord.

But the mayor isn’t making apologies for reining in the police and fire department budgets.

“Those budgets have crept so that between 87 per cent and 90 per cent are wages. Some of the highest earners in the city by far and in the province, and we need to work together," Darling says.

Bates is not saying why he decided to retire, but Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary says his departure comes at a difficult time.

"The contract is still open. They haven't been able to negotiate a contract, so these are issues that need (Bates’) leadership," McAlary says. "He's done a good job for us and I'm very sorry to see him leave."

Bates came to Saint John from a police department in Ontario. When they search for his replacement, the police commission is widely expected to once again advertise nationally.

"Here's the sad thing. When this chief leaves, that will go across Canada like wildfire because the policing community is very close, and no chief that has the high qualifications of this chief will want to come into this environment," says Bob Davidson of the Saint John Police Association.

Chief Bates is expected to be on the job until at least April, and he has promised to help out in the transition to new leadership at the department.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.