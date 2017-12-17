

CTV Atlantic





The city of Saint John is looking for a new police chief after their previous chief surprisingly retired from the force last week.

John Bates became Saint John's chief of police two years ago, after a thirty year career in policing.

Now, in a surprise statement, Bates says he is retiring in the New Year.

"I have tremendous amount of respect and admiration for the members of the Saint John Police force and I am grateful for the time I was afford the privilege to lead them," Bates wrote in his statement.

Bates adds he is committed to making the coming transition to new leadership as seamless as possible. The police commission is expected to meet this week to begin the process of finding a new Chief.

Bates says he is not discussing the reason he is retiring, but the move comes just days after Saint John council voted to cut the police department by $1.25-million.

Some councillors say they were surprised by Bates' resignation.

"I made a couple calls and found out it was true. And then when I thought it all over, he got the $1.25-million budget cut and I guess he felt that he couldn't run the police department they way he wanted to," says Saint John councillor Gerry Lowe.

Lowe voted against the budget cuts. He says he's concerned about reductions that will affect several police units including street crime.

"Take community policing, in this city it's a must. In my ward, it's a must," adds Lowe.

Civic leaders appear to be split on whether Bates' retirement is closely linked to the recent budget cuts.

"People retire all the time and it's a personal decision. He's decided to retire. He's had a lengthy career in policing and as to why now, that's up to him," says Saint John Mayor Don Darling.

Mayor Darling supports the budget, and the cuts, though he concedes the situation is likely causing stress among municipal managers.

"There isn't likely a senior person in the organization, or any employee that isn't feeling this," says Darling. "I'd just send a message out to all our employees to stick with us, to work with us, and remember, we're doing all of this for the citizens of our city and to put this city on a sustainable path,"

The fire department's budget was also cut by $1.25-million.

The Saint John Police Association plans to hold a news conference Monday, to address the Chief's resignation and other policing issues.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mike Cameron.