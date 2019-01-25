

It may not feel like it as you drive around and around looking for the perfect parking spot but according to a new report there's always a spot available.

"I think it is reality that there is spots out there,” said Victoria Horne with HRM Parking Services,

For drivers though, it doesn't always seem to be the case.

“It's tricky in the high rush hours,” said Richard Yang. “But sometimes during the normal times Saturdays and Sunday you can grab it easily.”

According to a recent parking report released to Halifax Regional Council, the supply is meeting the demand, but those findings are based on 2017 results.

Since that time, parking spots have disappeared with new bike lanes and bus lanes and new construction.

But if you look, you can find a spot -- just not necessarily right outside your location.

“There is lots of underutilized off-street parking, so people might circle the block and not see anything on street, but that doesn't mean that there's not parking in the vicinity either on street or on street,” Horne said.

But on Quinpool Road, the owner of The Deck Box says it's a common complaint from customers they can't get parking.

“Parking is kind of an issue up this way there's not a lot a lot there's not a lot of lot parking and there some street parking and some side street parking but a lot of it but a lot of it is not accessible and a little more removed then we'd like it to be,” said Joshua Carter.

Their growing business has outgrown their location.

“We have events where we bring people in, so last weekend we had over 250 people for an event,” said Carter. “We need places to park them all and so the space we are moving to in July will basically have a lot more parking. That was one of the factors of why we’re moving to where we're moving.”

One of Carter’s customers says he sold his car because he had trouble finding parking where he lived.

“About two years ago when I moved to Halifax, I moved up here and decided to sell my car because there was nowhere to park,” said Miles Virick. “It's just easier to walk around I can get there quicker.”

For those that do you have to park, price can be a factor. The difference from on-street to off-street parking may be not only about convenience but the price. That's why council has asked staff to review the cost of parking in HRM.

