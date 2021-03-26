FREDERICTON -- A Public Health Agency of Canada researcher investigating a mysterious neurological syndrome in New Brunswick says a potential cause may be some kind of environmental exposure.

Michael Coulthart says if the cases have a single cause, the syndrome is not a prion disease such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, but he notes that many neurological disorders have features that overlap.

New Brunswick health officials say there have been 35 cases in the Acadian Peninsula area in the northeast of the province and eight cases in the Moncton area.

Symptoms include dementia, muscle spasms, atrophy and a host of other complications.

The first case dates to 2015 and five people with the unknown syndrome have died.

Coulthart says researchers can search for toxins in tissues taken from patients who died from the disease, adding that finding a source will be difficult.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 26, 2021.