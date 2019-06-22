

By Olivia Blackmore, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX - Advocates for the endangered North Atlantic right whale are mourning the loss of a whale they describe as a "dear old friend" who was both a mother and grandmother to many calves.

The animal found dead earlier this week has been identified by the Marine Animal Response Society in Halifax and the New England Aquarium Right Whale Research Program as a 40-year-old female named Punctuation.

An aerial survey team from the federal Fisheries Department said they discovered the body of the right whale floating off the coast of the Magdalen Islands on June 20.

Tonya Wimmer, the executive director of the Marine Animal Response Society, says researchers have been studying Punctuation for nearly four decades, and are aware of her giving birth to eight calves.

She says it's particularly concerning when a female animal is lost from the population of 411 whales.

Wimmer says there's little time left to reverse the decrease in the number of females, and that each death is a major blow to efforts to restore the population.