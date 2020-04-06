HALIFAX -- A resident of a long-term care home in Eastern Passage, N.S. has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ocean View Continuing Care Centre announced the news on their website on Monday.

"The resident who has tested positive has been isolated appropriately and is managing well at this time," Ocean View said in their news release. "The next-of-kin of the impacted resident have been alerted."

Ocean View said it has implemented an "outbreak plan" to isolate and care for anyone who is ill and prevent the spread of the virus to others.

"We are working with public health officials to determine if any resident or staff who were in close contact with this individual have been affected," Ocean View said in their release. "We are taking full precautionary measures as directed by public health and we are working closely with the Department of Health and Wellness and Nova Scotia Health Authority to ensure the safety of all."