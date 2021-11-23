Residents in Antigonish, N.S. asked to stay home, some evacuated by boat amid heavy rain

HALIFAX -

A slow moving storm system has led to flooding in several parts of the Maritimes.

In Antigonish, N.S., some residents had to be evacuated by boat amid rising water levels in the town.

"They pulled up to the door and I got in and I got my bags and floated down,” said Dave Fuller, who was evacuated from his home. “There was another older lady down there walking in the water and they had to rescue her."

It's unclear exactly how many homes have had to be evacuated. The Canadian Red Cross said there are about 40 mobile homes along Maclellen Street. As of Tuesday evening, the organization said residents of about 25 of those homes may need support but that number could rise.

"The RCMP initiated the evacuation of Indian Gardens Trailer Court,” said Kate Gorman, marketing and communications officer with the Town of Antigonish. “The Red Cross will be managing the shelter accommodations for these residents and Antigonish County Rescue is on site supporting the evacuation activities and we have Antigonish Community Transit transporting residents to the Antigoinsh Farmers Market Building, which is a temporary set up for residents to gather."

More than 100 millimeters of rain fell in the Antigonish area in the last 24-hours, leading to some flooded streets in the town and county.

"Antigonish is experiencing a significant amount of flooding in a few areas in town,” said Gorman. “Right now, our main areas of concern are Main Street, from about the Maritime Inn to St. Andrew's Street. We're keeping an eye on the route access to the hospital in the area. Columbus Field has also experienced significant flooding."

The flooding has shocked some residents of the town.

"I've been in town for the better part of 16 years and I've never seen anything like this,” said resident Mike Hart. "I don't think anyone was really expecting the weather that we got. I mean, we knew there was rain coming but nothing like this."

The rain also caused part of Highway 245 to wash out.

"It looks like the culvert breached,” said Warden Owen McCarron. “Too much water overtook the culvert and just started to erode the road and then the total collapse and the underside of the road went first and then the asphalt collapsed in. So, just fortunate no vehicles travelling over it at that time."

The washout left some students at the H.M. MacDonald Elementary School in Maryvale, N.S. temporarily stuck at school.

"For a while, the students at the elementary school couldn't be removed,” said McCarron. “We finally were able to get them moved. Public Works worked on getting a route so the students could be removed from that school so, everyone is home safe from that school."

Officials are asking residents in the Antigonish area to stay home if they can.

“Please stay off the roads. Conditions are changing quickly, the water levels are rising quickly and it's hard to determine where flood spots are going to be so, we want to make sure that people are safe and allowing first responders to do what they can,” said Gorman.

"Make sure you check on your neighbour,” said McCarron. “It's good just to do a check in with a neighbour to make sure everything’s ok. Someone might have some water in their basement, if you can help out, we ask you to do that."