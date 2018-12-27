

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton woman who just recently retired from her job is this year's winner of the Glace Bay minor hockey 50/50 draw.

It’s a prize worth more than $123,000 and today, she and her husband were still in disbelief as they went to the rink to pick up their winnings.

Having the cheque in her hand made it seem a bit more real, but looking at the dollar amount written on it brought back some of the disbelief Alexandra Gouthro felt when the phone call came on Sunday.

“It was unbelievable!” said Gouthro. “I did my happy dance in the kitchen, and even though it was Christmas, it wasn't the Christmas that was making me happy then. It was the $123,696.50.”

Not only did her big win come during the holidays, but the timing was perfect for another reason.

Gouthro just recently retired from her job as a special-needs teacher.

She says now that she and her husband Tom, a retired carpenter, have the time -- and money -- the first thing they'll do with the winnings is take a trip to Costa Rica.

“I'm a big travel fan,” Gouthro said. “I only recently started travelling with my husband. I think he's going to be more on board now! And of course, we have a son and two grandchildren, so needless to say, they'll see some of it too.”

Glace Bay minor hockey is also a big winner. Their 50/50 draw remains one of the most popular in the country, particularly this time of year, when the draw increases by thousands of dollars.

The money means most kids don't have to pay to play.

No one would have imagined its success when the fundraiser started more than 20 years ago.

“Not in a million years,” said James Edwards. “The draw has taken on a life of its own, thanks to the support of our players and parents, and the community.”

This year's Christmas win isn't even the biggest the draw has seen.

Four years ago, a man from Dominion took home more than $144,000 over the holidays.

It's a fundraiser that still has more than enough momentum in the community to keep the kids playing for free.

“Ijust know the person who wins this.. Will be very thankful and will be buying Glace Bay minor hockey tickets for the rest of their lives!” said Edwards, as he pulled the winning ticket out of the barrel.

Gouthro says she will, in fact, keep buying.

“It was a big win, and a beautiful win, and I thank you very much,” said Gouthro. “It was a wonderful thing to be able to have that happen to me just before Christmas, and right after retirement!”

It made for an especially Merry Christmas that she’ll certainly never forget.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.