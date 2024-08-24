Riley Green hits the stage at YQM Country Fest in Dieppe, N.B.

The YQM Country Fest wraps this Saturday in Dieppe, N.B. Among the more anticipated acts was country music star Riley Green. In an interview with CTV, the Alabama native said the Dieppe festival him further east than he’s ever been in Canada.

“We’ve done a lot in Canada in the last couple years and it’s been really surprising in a great way,” Green said. “Lot of country music fans up here.”

While fans were excited to see Green, they were disappointed that his best friend didn’t make the trip.

“Carl doesn’t have a passport yet,” Green said, referring to his dog, who’s risen to celebrity status on social media. “He’s become a lot more famous than I am. He’s a lot more popular than me.”

When Green hit the stage Friday night, fans were waiting to hear his hit single, “Rather Be.”

“It’s a fun break up song, if there is such a thing,” Green said. There was also a lot of excitement for Green’s duet with another country sensation, Ella Langley, “You Look Like You Love Me.”

“I’d love for it to be a surprise, but there’s no way. If we didn’t do it I think we’d get booed out of here. So, she’ll definitely be joining me on stage and I think you’ll probably here the crowd sing it a little louder than we do maybe.” Green said

Green performed Friday night at the YQM Country Music Fest, which started in Dieppe on Thursday.

