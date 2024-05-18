Road closures in Halifax for Saturday’s Blue Nose Marathon events

With events for the Blue Nose Marathon beginning on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police has issued warnings for drivers of many roads that will be closed for the day.

While many of the main events take place on Sunday, a number of smaller events are happening Friday, including the Purple Cow 5K race, and the Doctors Nova Scotia 2K and 4K Youth Runs.

The streets that will be seeing a full closure are:

Cogswell Street, from Robie Street to Rainnie Drive

Ahern Avenue, from Cogswell Street to Bell Road

North Park Street, from Cogswell Street to Cunard Street

Cunard Street from Robie Street to Creighton Street

In addition to some roads being fully closed, others will see a rolling closure, meaning HRP will allow drivers to pass through when runners aren’t present. The roads seeing a rolling closure in some sections on Saturday include:

Creighton Street

Cogswell Street

Gottingen Street

Brunswick Street

Spring Garden Road

South Park Street

University Avenue

Summer Street

Sackville Street

Bell Road

Police also warn motorists of the possibility of delays, and urge drivers to plan their routes accordingly.