ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Road closures in Halifax for Saturday’s Blue Nose Marathon events

    The start of the Blue Nose Marathon where all the runners line up before the race is seen. (CTV/Trent Mcgrath) The start of the Blue Nose Marathon where all the runners line up before the race is seen. (CTV/Trent Mcgrath)
    With events for the Blue Nose Marathon beginning on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police has issued warnings for drivers of many roads that will be closed for the day.

    While many of the main events take place on Sunday, a number of smaller events are happening Friday, including the Purple Cow 5K race, and the Doctors Nova Scotia 2K and 4K Youth Runs.

    The streets that will be seeing a full closure are:

    •  Cogswell Street, from Robie Street to Rainnie Drive
    •  Ahern Avenue, from Cogswell Street to Bell Road
    •  North Park Street, from Cogswell Street to Cunard Street
    •  Cunard Street from Robie Street to Creighton Street

    In addition to some roads being fully closed, others will see a rolling closure, meaning HRP will allow drivers to pass through when runners aren’t present. The roads seeing a rolling closure in some sections on Saturday include:

    •  Creighton Street
    •  Cogswell Street
    •  Gottingen Street
    •  Brunswick Street
    •  Spring Garden Road
    •  South Park Street
    •  University Avenue
    •  Summer Street
    •  Sackville Street
    •  Bell Road

    Police also warn motorists of the possibility of delays, and urge drivers to plan their routes accordingly.

