

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ANTIGONISH, N.S. -- A viral video showing a Nova Scotia road being swept away following a downpour has prompted discussion about how climate change will increase the frequency of damaging downpours.

Tareq Hadhad, a Syrian refugee who founded the chocolate factory at the end of the damaged road, posted his video Monday after a raging stream tore away the rural road.

The incident occurred shortly after workers had left his Peace by Chocolate factory just north of Antigonish.

Environment Canada meteorologists say isolated thundershowers brought up to 66 millimetres of rain to the area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

After he posted the scene, Hadhad wrote "it's just the beginning of climate change," with his remark igniting a debate on Twitter over whether one powerful storm could be linked to a climate trend.

Several Twitter followers dismissed Hadhad's view, and two climate scientists said in interviews that single events can seldom be conclusively linked to humans adding carbon to the global atmosphere.

However, Megan Kirchmeier-Young, a research scientist at Environment Canada, says there is solid scientific evidence that similar rainfall events will occur more frequently as a result of rising temperatures caused by human activities.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the province's Transportation Department said the downpours caused flooding and washouts in various areas of Antigonish, though the collapse shown in Hadhad's video was on a private road.