Robbery at Halifax Shopping Centre under investigation

A robbery at a jewelry store in Halifax's largest mall is under investigation.

Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to Peoples Jewellers at Halifax Shopping Centre around 6 a.m. Monday. Police said a man broke into the store, stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise, and used a spray irritant on a security guard.

The suspect left the mall in a white panel van with markings on it.

Police said the suspect's face was covered during the incident, and he was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes. They said he is approximately five feet eight inches tall with a large build.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.



