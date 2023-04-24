Rules for buildings and land use at historic Peggy’s Cove under review

For the first time in three decades, the provincial rules around what buildings in historic Peggy’s Cove should look like and be used for is undergoing a review.

A community meeting will be held Thursday to update area residents on the latest draft proposal for the Peggy’s Cove Land Use Bylaw, a set of rules that will eventually land on the desk of Nova Scotia’s economic development minister for approval.

For some, it’s a move that’s been long overdue in a place that’s visited by hundreds of thousands of tourists every year, all drawn to the charm and character of the fishing village and its famous lighthouse.

“It’s a challenge,” admits the owner of the Sou’wester Gift Shop and Restaurant, which has been open at Peggy’s Cove since 1967.

John Campbell says coming up with the new rules is about balancing the needs of those who live here with the businesses that have come there since.

“I think that everybody would agree that a commercial operation would have to go through a more rigorous approval than a residential would, so I think that was part of it,” he says.

Draft bylaws have been put together which divide the community into certain zones: residential, core (largely a commercial zone), and fishing.

Within each zone, there are certain rules around what buildings should look like and be used for.

For example, short-term vacation rentals wouldn't be allowed in the residential zone unless the operator lives there.

New dwellings also wouldn't be permitted in the protected zone set aside for fishing activities.

Land Use zones set out in the draft proposed Peggy’s Cove Land Use Bylaw (Source: Peggyscovelub.ca)

“Residents primarily are saying, ‘We want to be able to encourage residents to stay so that we stop the outmigration of the families,’” says area councillor Pam Lovelace, “and residents also want people to understand that this is their home.”

For businesses, there are a myriad of other proposed rules around everything from parking to signage.

Artist Neil Depew, who has been painting Peggy’s Cove for 25 years, understands the need for cultural preservation, even though he’s not sure the four-by-six foot sign outside his new gallery and shop will make the final cut.

“People still live here and fish from here and you'd hate to see anything happen to that quaintness and charm,” he says, “and hopefully the bylaws will make sure that stays in place.”

As another busy tourist season gets underway, a number of shops and businesses are doing last-minute fixes and renovations.

Lovelace says others are waiting for guidance from the new bylaw. That means she’s hoping they will be in place by the summer, although after the community meeting, a public hearing by the Peggy’s Cove Commission would still have to take place.

“Most important is to get it right,” says Campbell. “I don’t think it’s a good idea to rush it just to get it done. Look at how the people that live and work here, and have businesses here can proceed in the short-term, and take your time with the bylaws and get it right,” he adds.

The meeting to update the community on the Land Use Bylaw is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church Hall on Peggy’s Cove Road in Hacketts Cove.