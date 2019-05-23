

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN -- One of two people seeking the Green party nomination in a Prince Edward Island riding has withdrawn after a ruling by Elections PEI.

Susan Hartley was hoping to run in a riding where the party's first candidate died just days before last month's provincial election.

Josh Underhay and his young son drowned in a boating mishap a few days before the April 23 vote, prompting Elections PEI to delay the vote in the riding of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

Because it is a deferred vote, rather than a by-election, it is considered to be part of the provincial election.

Chief electoral officer Tim Garrity says because Hartley had run in another riding, she is ineligible to run as a candidate in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

Dr. John Andrew is now the only person seeking the nomination on Friday evening.

No date has been set for the deferred vote, but it must be held no later than July 19.

Dr. Sarah Stewart-Clark is running for the Progressive Conservatives, while Karen Lavers is the Liberal candidate.

The Tories won 12 seats in the provincial election, while the Green party won eight and the Liberals six, creating the first minority outcome in an election since 1890.