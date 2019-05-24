

CTV Atlantic





Runners taking part in the annual Cabot Trail Relay Race could face some wintry weather this weekend.

More than 1,000 runners from 70 teams will be running around the Cabot Trail Saturday into Sunday.

It’s not unusual for runners to face various weather conditions on the trail, and this year they may even see snow at the top of North Mountain.

“We had someone on the committee go around the trail last week and there was easily several feet of snow and then I heard there was snow last night,” said Dave Parkinson, chair of the event’s organizing committee.

“You know, a number of years ago when I ran North Mountain, I ran through about two inches of snow when I was running it, so one never knows.”

Kalin Mitchell, chief meteorologist for CTV Atlantic, doesn’t expect runners will see fresh snow falling this weekend, but says they may encounter snowbanks left over from the winter in the Cape Breton Highlands.

“The weather station at North Mountain continues to report a snow depth of 65 centimetres,” he says.

Mitchell says Saturday will be sunny with temperatures ranging from near 12 degrees at the coast and in the Highlands, and between 14 and 18 degrees around the Bras d’Or Lake.

“The UV index will be high so participants should ensure a proper amount of sun protection,” he says. “Sunday will be cloudy with intermittent showers developing in the afternoon, high temperatures in the low teens.”

The 276-kilometre, 17-stage relay race begins at the Gaelic College and winds its way through the Cape Breton Highlands National Park, Margaree Valley, and many small communities around the Cabot Trail, ending in Baddeck.

Organizers say the race also gives a big boost to businesses along the trail, resulting in roughly $1 million in economic spinoffs.