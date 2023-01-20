Rural N.S. residents want solutions to frequent temporary emergency room closures
Seventy-eight-year-old Albert Johnson has lived in Middleton, N.S., for more than 50 years, and has always relied on medical care at the Soldiers Memorial Hospital just a five-minute drive from his home.
“For years, we had a normal ER. We’d go there for all kinds of emergencies,” he said. “But in the past few years, we’ve had a tremendous problem.”
That problem: frequent temporary closures of the hospital's emergency department (ED).
After reopening Wednesday following a four-day shutdown, the Nova Scotia Health (NSHA) temporary closure website now states the ED is closing at 1:30 p.m. every day until further notice.
It's a big concern for Johnson, who has COPD and a heart condition.
“I don't know if I’d survive a 30-minute, 35-minute drive to Kentville. And they're very, very busy in Kentville,” said Johnson.
Area Residents have now banded together, creating a Facebook group and are organizing a rally Monday at 10 a.m. to call attention to the issue.
“We're stressed out, people are afraid,” said Carman Kerr, the Liberal MLA for Annapolis.
Kerr has been going door-to-door, gathering signatures for a petition he plans to present at the spring sitting of the legislature, calling on the provincial government to come up with a plan to keep the ED open.
He says he has 1,000 signatures so far.
“Right now, there seems to be documents floating around on different issues in health care, but there isn't a specific strategic plan on results here in Annapolis,” said Kerr.
“If Middleton is reduced hours, where do we go next? There’s an anxiety there if Annapolis is closed, and Middleton is suffering from [limited] hours and closures, what do we do next?"
“And when you have an emergent situation, and you know it will take an hour and a half for you to reach a centre, that causes a high level of anxiety and stress."
It's not the only rural area struggling with ED closures.
In Sheet Harbour, N.S., the emergency department at Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital has been shut down all this month. Residents there are also trying to get answers.
Friday, there were 10 hospital emergency departments temporarily closed in the province -- out of 38 in total -- and some aren’t scheduled to reopen until Monday.
“It's a big deal, it's interconnected with all kinds of different systems,” said Karen Foster, the Canada Research Chair on Sustainable Rural Futures for Atlantic Canada at Dalhousie University.
Foster says ED closures are not only a health risk to residents, but they can pose a threat to a rural community’s future.
“You're probably not going to move somewhere where there's no hospital or no emergency room, it definitely does hurt communities,” said Foster.
“If a new business is going to move in and employ a lot of people, business owners want to know there’s emergency facilities nearby, especially if they’re doing any kind of dangerous work, and a lot of the most dangerous occupations are concentrated in the most rural communities,” she said.
“There’s been research done that talks about how it makes people feel when their community loses [an] institution, and it makes people feel like their community is dying,” she adds.
The province’s recent announcement on measures to ease the strain on Nova Scotia’s emergency departments did not directly address the subject of rural ED closures.
Friday, health minister Michelle Thompson said the province is working on providing alternative places for care, such as urgent treatment centres (UTCs) or collaborative emergency centres (CECs).
She also said the recruitment of emergency physicians is a priority for health-care facilities throughout the province.
“So ongoing, we continue to look at the assets of communities and the needs of communities,” she said.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Judge orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men held in Syrian camps
A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps. Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real -- DNA.
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister
Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.
U.K. PM Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt, as seen in Instagram video
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by police on Friday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.
Toronto
-
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
-
7 of 8 teen suspects charged in alleged Toronto 'swarming' attack appear in court
Bail hearings for seven of the teen girls charged in connection with the alleged “swarming” death of a Toronto man are set to begin next week.
-
'A good man': Worker killed in St. Catharines industrial fire remembered by family
Ryan Konkin was recently engaged and had plans to start a food truck business with his fiancée. But the St. Catharines resident’s plans for the future were cut short last week following an explosion at the hazardous waste facility where he worked.
Calgary
-
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
-
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
-
Having EMS, fire and police in same room could help response: Former Calgary chief
A former chief of emergency medical services in Calgary says having medical dispatchers back in the same room as police and fire call-takers could help to improve ambulance response times.
Montreal
-
Second allegation of sexual misconduct surfaces against prominent Quebec cardinal
The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Quebec City has confirmed that it received a second complaint involving allegations of sexual misconduct by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the former archbishop in the Quebec capital.
-
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
-
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
Edmonton
-
17-year-old boy charged with dangerous driving in fatal Calgary Trail crash
A 17-year-old boy now faces two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection to a fatal crash on Calgary Trail last spring.
-
Vertigo sufferers reporting huge improvement thanks to fully rotational TRV chair in Edmonton
The TRV chair has 360 degrees of movement around both the vertical and horizontal axes, as well as an adjustable counterweight to balance the chair and patient.
-
'Barely hanging on': Union says RCMP emergency dispatchers facing retention and recruiting crisis
The union representing RCMP emergency communications specialists says a lack of staff and retention issues are crunching 911 dispatchers to their breaking point.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
-
Brands of cheese sold in Ontario recalled after illness outbreak
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two brands of soft and semi-soft surface-ripened cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.
-
New and improved French River snowmobile bridge reopens
Officials were all smiles in French River, south of Sudbury, on Friday as they cut the ribbon on a project that's been a couple of years in the making. The Ronald J. MacGillivray Bridge, for snowmobiles, officially re-opened over the Pickerel River connecting northern and southern Ontario.
London
-
Suspect wanted for multiple break and enters facing new charges: London police
A man wanted in connection to an alleged string of break and enters near Western University is now facing additional charges, as London police once again renew their call to the public for help in locating the missing suspect.
-
Pedestrian struck in west London
Serious injuries are reported after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west London on Friday. Around 6:20 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West.
-
Overfishing in Lake Huron leads to 25 years of licence suspensions and $135K in fines
A fishing company and two of its boat captains are facing hefty fines and lengthy licence suspensions after conservation officers deemed them to be overfishing lake trout in Lake Huron.
Winnipeg
-
Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police
Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.
-
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
-
Suburban developments could impact Winnipeg's downtown, experts say
On the heels of new development plans being shared for the first time for C.F. Polo Park, another development near a mall is set to be discussed next week.
Ottawa
-
'Swapping the fobs' thieves steal vehicle from Rockland, Ont. lot
G & M Auto Sales and Service in Rockland, Ont. says thieves swapped the original key fob with a fake to help steal a Dodge Charger this week.
-
Some federal government IT workers exempt from return-to-office plan
As federal public servants begin returning to the office for at least two days a week, the government is granting exemptions to certain employees.
-
Car submerged in water near Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and entered the water west of Kingston, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal Prince Albert police shooting followed 'foot chase,' investigators say
A police shooting in Prince Albert that left a man dead followed a brief pursuit on foot, according to investigators.
-
SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister
After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.
-
'It’s very surreal': Sask. couple wins $1 million playing Lotto Max
A Saskatchewan couple won a million playing Lotto Max.
Vancouver
-
Police say no third person involved in Saanich bank shootout last summer
Police say despite previous speculation, a lengthy investigation confirms there was no third person involved in a terrifying shootout outside a Saanich bank last summer.
-
B.C. rescue group urges people not to adopt rabbits for Lunar New Year
While a rabbit may be one of the luckiest animals in the Chinese zodiac — a local rabbit rescue is urging people not to adopt them as pets just because of Lunar New Year.
-
BCCDC now publishing COVID-19 wastewater data from Vancouver Island, B.C. Interior
Long-promised data on COVID-19 concentrations in wastewater outside the Lower Mainland was published on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website for the first time Friday.
Regina
-
SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister
After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.
-
2 charged in drug trafficking investigation, fentanyl and methamphetamine seized: Regina police
Over 820 grams of fentanyl and other items were found as part of a drug trafficking investigation in and around Regina.
-
Regina dog park users voicing frustration after city removes waste bag supply
Users of a public dog park in Regina are voicing their frustration after the city suspended its supply of waste bags at the park, leading to an increase of feces being left on the ground.
Vancouver Island
-
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
-
BC Ferries sailings resume after 2 cancellations between Victoria – Vancouver
BC Ferries says sailings between Victoria and Vancouver will be proceeding as usual on Friday afternoon after two sailings were cancelled earlier in the day.
-
Victoria moves forward with $14M, 7-year plan to upgrade washrooms
Victoria city council is moving forward with a plan to upgrade all public washrooms in its parks.