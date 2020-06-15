GUYSBOROUGH, N.S. -- A rural municipality in Nova Scotia will be testing a four-day work week for its employees over the next nine months.

The nine-month pilot project begins today in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

Chief administrative officer Barry Carroll says it's the direct result of a reorganization that was necessary to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carroll says the change will see about 60 municipal employees work the same number of hours over a condensed work week, with either Monday or Friday off.

He says the move will allow municipal offices to stay open five days a week to serve the public, while giving employees flexibility and more time to deal with family life.

Carroll says the pilot project will be evaluated by the end of January and a decision will be made on whether to make the change permanent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.