Saint Andrews, N.B., unveils residential security camera rebate program

As crime rates rise across the region, one seaside community is looking to buck the trend with a new initiative.

Starting August 12, residents of Saint Andrews, N.B., will be able to apply for up to $100 as a one time rebate to install security cameras on the exterior of their properties.

Up to $5000 has been set aside from the town for the rebate program, which will be given to residents on a first come first serve basis. The program is available for anyone within the municipal boundaries of the Town of Saint Andrews.

Saint Andrews Senior Administrator Paul Knopper says the idea came up at a council meeting months ago when discussing ways to deal with rising crime.

“It's a great initiative,” Knopper says. “It's something that we can manage on a local municipal level that is open to everybody, and that we can really support our police forces with.”

The program will run from August 12 to October 31, or until funds last.

Residents must meet some criteria to qualify for the rebate. They need to provide a receipt for a camera purchased between August 12 and October 31, and provide proof of the installed cameras with a photograph. Residents must be willing to provide video of any crimes to the town, so they can hand the file off to the RCMP for investigative purposes.

“It's all about getting back to community policing, community support and neighborhood protection,” Knopper says. “Actually we’ve already received the first application as a tentative, ‘please put my name on the list.’”

One of the residents in town eager to apply for the program is Rick Smith.

“There's reports recently of a significant number of break in enters in houses overnight,” Smith says. “And the really serious one cleaned out a guy’s garage of woodworking equipment so that's pretty serious and a concern. I think it's a great initiative and hope a lot of people take the town up on the offer.”

While this program is only for residential properties, Knopper said the town is in discussions with the local chamber of commerce and BIA to add cameras on Water Street, to deter crime against businesses. He says other communities in Charlotte County have shown interest in similar programs since unveiling this rebate project Thursday.

Saint Andrews Town Council will re-evaluate the program on an annual basis to expand or shrink the rebate project depending on uptake from the public.

