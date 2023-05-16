Saint John apartment fire deemed suspicious

The Saint John Police Major Crime Unit and Saint John Fire Department are both investigating a Monday morning apartment fire as suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to the fire on the corner of Coburg and Sewell Street just after 11 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to thick smoke coming from the 19-unit complex.

They were able to get the fire under control and extinguished in about 40 minutes.

Nobody was injured, though the building was significantly damaged.

The Canadian Red Cross said it was helping 24 displaced residents with emergency lodging, food, and clothing supports.

Police say a fire investigator and the Saint John Police Force Forensic Services examined the scene.

Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Joshua Hennessey told CTV News on Monday it was the third fire in as many weeks at the address.

Investigators are asking witnesses, or anyone with information about the fire, to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

