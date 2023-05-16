Saint John apartment fire deemed suspicious

A fire displaced 24 people from a nine-unit complex on Coburg Street in Saint John, N.B. on May 15, 2023. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic) A fire displaced 24 people from a nine-unit complex on Coburg Street in Saint John, N.B. on May 15, 2023. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island