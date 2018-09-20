

CTV Atlantic





Saint John Fire Chief Kevin Clifford is raising concerns about the safety of firefighters and residents after a string of suspicious fires in the city’s old north end.

Fire crews were called to a three-storey apartment building on Elgin Street around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Clifford says the vacant building is under renovation and the fire looks to be suspicious.

No one was injured, but Clifford is worried they might not be so lucky the next time they’re called to a fire.

“The risk to people’s lives is substantial and that would be the real tragedy, if we lose somebody’s life,” says Clifford. “There’s a very real possibility that somebody’s life could be ended, whether it’s firefighters or civilians.”

Clifford says a number of fires are under investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Neighbours in the area say the root of the problem is the number of vacant and boarded-up buildings, which are becoming a magnet for vandals.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mike Cameron