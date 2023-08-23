Saint John Fire Department responds to third structure fire in 5 days

The Saint John Fire Department has had a very busy stretch of late.

Since Saturday, fire crews have responded to a structure fire every other day in the city’s north end, with the latest happening Wednesday morning in a vacant building on the corners of Elgin and Metcalf Streets. Crews responded just after 6 a.m. Wednesday to the most recent blaze, knocking down the fire in a span of a few hours.

This is the second fire to happen on this block in five days. On Saturday, another vacant building on Victoria Street caught fire. Crews again were able to quickly knock down the blaze, but waking up to the smell of smoke is not something area residents want to get use to.

“The neighbours are all angry,” says Taelor Manuel, who lives on Elgin Street across from Wednesday’s fire. “The house up the street (on Victoria Street) just burnt down and this neighbourhood isn’t safe anymore. I don’t like it.”

Another fire took place not far in the area of Cranston Avenue and First Streets, again taking place in a vacant building.

“These fires are all very labour intensive,” says Saint John Deputy Fire Chief Rob Nichol. “There’s a lot of renovations and false ceilings and walls and those type of things so there’s a lot of digging after the fact. After you get the bulk of the fire down there is still lots of fire hidden in the walls so it’s certainly a danger and we have to make sure we get all the fire out. We don’t want to have a rekindle and have to come back.”

Nicol notes how difficult it is to fight fires. He says crews need time to recoup and recover following a big fire fight, but add those who sign up for the job know what they are potentially getting into.

“It’s part of the role, you really never know what you’re going to get each day or even from each call that comes in,” Nicol says. “You’re prepared to respond to a multitude of events and circumstances and try and make things better for the people that call us out.”

Saint John City Councillor Barry Ogden says the number of fires in vacant buildings in the north end is extremely concerning. He says the reason behind so many vacant buildings, among other issues, in that part of town is because Saint John is the only city in Canada not to keep its industrial tax dollars.

“We could have a very wealthy city if our tax dollars stay here and if our power stays here,” claims Ogden. “The north end use to be an extremely nice place to live and it can be again. Good people, surrounded by rivers and parks, in walking distance to Uptown, but Saint John is really, really hurting from a power and tax issue.”

If tax dollars can stay in the city, Ogden believes it will solve more than one problem.

“Low university numbers, very few new schools, vacant buildings that catch fire are all the results of a tax and power issue that hasn’t been solved yet.” Ogden continues. “It’s not like we don’t generate enough taxes here, they leave Saint John and the power leaves Saint John.”

Until that time, the Deputy Chief urges residents to be wary.

“It’s concerning anytime we see fires, you know multiple fires and in vacant structures as well,” Nichol says. “I would encourage people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious actives and anything they see to 911 so we can investigate.”

All three of the fires remain under investigation.

