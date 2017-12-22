

CTV Atlantic





An arbitration board has awarded Saint John firefighters a raise and contract lasting until at least the end of 2019.

"We’re still confirming all of the number, but it looks like by 2019 a first-class firefighter will make over $92,000 a year in this city, plus benefits,” says the mayor of Saint John, Don Darling.

While the firefighters association’s president believes it’s a fair outcome, Darling says he’s disappointed because he’s trying to eliminate a large structural deficit.

"I'm surprised, I’m disappointed,” says Darling. “We respect the work our firefighters do. That's not in question. (But) this is an award far above what we can afford. This is a huge issue for us… the taxpayers are the ones paying the bills."

The arbitration ruling came out Wednesday after the city and the firefighters association failed to come to an agreement on wages. Darling says the arbitrator has awarded a nearly 15 per cent raise over five years.

Peter Alexander, the president if the firefighters association, believes the ruling is fair, and firefighters are very much deserving of the financial boost.

"Our public has been very forthcoming in saying fire fighters and police officers are our first and second priority in our community so don't touch them, and yet here we are,” Alexander says.

Last week, Saint John council passed a budget that saw police and fire reduced at $1.25 million each. Darling says the cuts were necessary given the city's tight financial challenges.

Due to the Saint John’s limited budget, Darling posted on social media that the city would also be cutting one of the city’s longest standing traditions: the mayor's New Year’s Levee.

“We are in very difficult financial times. We are going to have a lot hard work for the next couple of years, while the levee only costs in the range of $2,000 we thought it was important to send a signal to the community that every $2,000 counts,” says Darling.

Darling is calling on the provincial government to change the arbitration process, saying he fears this is not only a good process for municipalities in New Brunswick, but across the country.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.