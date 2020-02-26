SAINT JOHN -- New Brunswick’s Liberal opposition has vowed to bring down the Higgs minority government at the earliest opportunity, but one Liberal MLA with a reputation for being a bit of a maverick isn’t so sure he's prepared to do that.

Gerry Lowe says he wants to see what’s in the upcoming provincial budget before deciding which way he'll vote.

Lowe grew up in a South End neighbourhood in Saint John. He got into provincial politics with a priority.

"This neighbourhood needs a new school," Lowe said.

He's not alone.

"The schools that they have here now are getting old and I think it would be good for the South End," said South End resident Shawna Cooper.

Steve Henderson, another South End resident, says anything new in the neighbourhood would be appreciated.

"A new school without a doubt," Henderson said. "There's quite a few little kids down here really."

Some of the early design work has already been done, but Lowe is disappointed the project hasn't been given the go-ahead.

He spoke with Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers about the school this week at a caucus meeting.

"I guess everything is based on trust," Lowe said. "This man told me yesterday, in front of all 19 or 20 MLAs that they would definitely push for a school and there would be shovels in the ground. Do I trust him? Well, I kinda trust him."

Lowe's vote on the upcoming budget will be closely watched. His leader has already announced that Liberals will bring down the Higgs government at the earliest opportunity.

That is not the approach Lowe is taking, however, who says he has not committed to voting against the budget.

"I'm willing to take a look at it, and I told him that yesterday," Lowe said.

Lowe says others have speaking with him.

"Have I heard from a couple of PCs?" said Lowe. "Yeah, but more just on friendly terms, but, you know, do I trust them?"

Lowe wants to believe that whoever is premier will finally get started on a South End school.

Lowe still says he will wait to see the budget, before deciding whether to vote for or against it. His and every vote will be crucial, as the fate of the Higgs government depends on the result.