Saint John police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Saint John Police Force has arrested a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaking the conditions of his statutory release.

William Hayward, 33, had been living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

Police say he is serving a two-year sentence for armed robbery, obstructing a peace officer, offences under the Motor Vehicle Act and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police had been searching for Hayward since Feb. 20, when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In a news release Thursday, the Saint John Police Force confirmed Hayward has been arrested.