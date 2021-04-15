Advertisement
Saint John police arrest three people after incident involving weapon
Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 11:02PM ADT
The Saint John Police Force blocked off an area around Charlotte Street around 2:30 after reports of a person with a weapon. (SUBMITTED)
HALIFAX -- Three people have been taken into custody after an incident in the south end of Saint John on Thursday afternoon.
Police blocked off an area around Charlotte Street around 2:30 after reports of a person with a weapon.
A suspect was located in a nearby building.
The scene was cleared just before 5 p.m. without incident.