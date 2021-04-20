HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John, N.B. are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who they say was involved in a robbery Tuesday morning.

In a news release from the Saint John Police Force, police say they are investigating a robbery that took place at a business on Crown Street.

Police released a photo of a suspect in hopes someone will identify him.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo, or who has details about the incident, is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force.

The investigation is ongoing.