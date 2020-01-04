Saint John Police Force contain area following alleged armed break-and-enter
Published Saturday, January 4, 2020 4:26PM AST Last Updated Saturday, January 4, 2020 4:27PM AST
On Saturday, at around 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a home on St. James Street West after reports of a man forcing his way into the home with a weapon.
HALIFAX -- The Saint John Police Force is investigating after a report of an alleged armed break-and-enter on Saturday afternoon.
Officers contained the area, and the Major Crime Unit was called.
As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, no arrests were made, and no injuries were reported.