Saint John Police make arrest in shooting death
The Saint John police say they have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a murder investigation early Sunday.
In a new release Sunday, police say they responded to a report that someone had allegedly been shot in an apartment in the 100 block of King Street East, at around 5:39 a.m.
Upon arrival, police say they secured the area where they found a 38-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the release, a 31-year-old man who was known to the victim allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.
At around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Emergency Tactical Services conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Main Street North, and took the suspect into custody.
The victim will not be identified at request of his family.
The suspect will appear in court on Monday.
Police have been in the area of 100 block of King Street East, canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance.
Investigators are asking anyone with evidence or information to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
With files from CTV’s Avery MacRae.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
