    • Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    Vincent Currie, 42, is seen in this photo provided by the Saint John Police Force. Vincent Currie, 42, is seen in this photo provided by the Saint John Police Force.
    The Saint John Police Force is searching for a man wanted on a country-wide warrant.

    A warrant was issued for 42-year-old Vincent Currie on Thursday for breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

    Police say it is alleged that he was in possession of and consumed a controlled substance.

    Currie is described as five-foot-eight, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tribal tattoo on his right calf and a "Nicole" tattoo on his right upper arm.

    Currie is serving a six-year, seven-month and 18-day sentence for convictions of:

    • robbery
    • two counts of failure to comply with probation order
    • possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000
    • possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order
    • unauthorized possession of firearm
    • unauthorized possession of firearm prohibited/restricted weapon in a motor vehicle
    • careless use/storage of firearm
    • offence under Motor Vehicle Act – New Brunswick

    Police say anyone who sees Currie should not approach him.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

