Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Saint John Police Force is searching for a man wanted on a country-wide warrant.

A warrant was issued for 42-year-old Vincent Currie on Thursday for breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

Police say it is alleged that he was in possession of and consumed a controlled substance.

Currie is described as five-foot-eight, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tribal tattoo on his right calf and a "Nicole" tattoo on his right upper arm.

Currie is serving a six-year, seven-month and 18-day sentence for convictions of:

robbery

two counts of failure to comply with probation order

possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order

unauthorized possession of firearm

unauthorized possession of firearm prohibited/restricted weapon in a motor vehicle

careless use/storage of firearm

offence under Motor Vehicle Act – New Brunswick

Police say anyone who sees Currie should not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

